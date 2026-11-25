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South Korean actress Moon Ga-young arriving at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards in Seoul on Nov 25.

SEOUL – Na Hong-jin’s Hope won best film at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards on Nov 25. Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love won four awards, including both lead acting prizes.

Best film

Hope led all films with 10 nominations. It also won the cinematography and lighting award, which went to Hong Kyung-pyo and Park Jung-woo. Director Na, whose film competed at Cannes in 2026, joked: “They should have given me this at Cannes. Why here?”

Best actor

Sul Kyung-gu won for Possible Love, his fourth win in the category, which is a record for the awards. He won previously for Peppermint Candy (2000), Public Enemy (2002) and The Book of Fish (2021). Sul thanked director Lee for casting him again after many years. “I’m not young anymore, but the man still lets me dream,” Sul said.

Best actress

Jeon Do-yeon won for Possible Love, her third win in the category after The Harmonium in My Memory (1999) and Secret Sunshine (2007). The film is her first with Lee since Secret Sunshine. “That shoot was so intense that I told myself I’d enjoy the next one. So this time I tried to enjoy every moment, down to the breathing,” Jeon said.

Best director

Yoon Ga-eun won for The World of Love. “No one makes a film alone. It takes so much help that I’m afraid an award like this might make people think I did it by myself,” Yoon said.

Best supporting actress

Cho Yeo-jeong won for Possible Love and was in tears as she accepted the award. She said that she would take the award to mean that acting “isn’t just my one-sided love, but a possible love for me, too”.

Best supporting actor

Koo Kyo-hwan won for Colony. “This award isn’t mine alone. We should break the trophy apart and share it with all the cast and crew,” Koo said. “I’ll take this as a push to become a better actor.”

Best screenplay

Lee and Oh Jung-mi won for Possible Love. Lee did not attend the ceremony.

The full list of winners follows.

Best film: Hope (Na Hong-jin)

Best director: Yoon Ga-eun, The World of Love

Best actor: Sul Kyung-gu, Possible Love

Best actress: Jeon Do-yeon, Possible Love

Best supporting actor: Koo Kyo-hwan, Colony

Best supporting actress: Cho Yeo-jeong, Possible Love

Best new director: Kim Mi-jo, The Journey to Gyeongju

Best new actor: Park Ji-hoon, The King’s Warden

Best new actress: Seo Su-bin, The World of Love

Best screenplay: Lee Chang-dong and Oh Jung-mi, Possible Love

Cinematography and lighting: Hong Kyung-pyo and Park Jung-woo, Hope

Editing: Kim Sang-beom, Good News

Art direction: Han Areum, Good News

Music: Lee Min-hwi, Pavane

Technical award: Yoo Sang-seob and Lee Won-haeng (stunts), Humint

Chungjungone Short Film Award: Mungchi (Hong Seung-gi)

Chungjungone Popular Star Award: Park Ji-hoon, Park Ji-hyun, Oh Jung-se, Shin Min-a

Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: The King’s Warden (Jang Hang-jun)

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK