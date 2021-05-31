Hoof, it's back to work

(Above, right and far right) Jockeys train with horses to prepare for the resumption of a show - Passion And Duende Of The Andalusian Horse - at Cordoba's Royal Stables in southern Spain. The stables had been closed for more than nine months due to t
Jockeys train with horses to prepare for the resumption of a show - Passion And Duende Of The Andalusian Horse - at Cordoba's Royal Stables in southern Spain. The stables had been closed for more than nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(Above, right and far right) Jockeys train with horses to prepare for the resumption of a show - Passion And Duende Of The Andalusian Horse - at Cordoba's Royal Stables in southern Spain. The stables had been closed for more than nine months due to t
Jockeys train with horses to prepare for the resumption of a show - Passion And Duende Of The Andalusian Horse - at Cordoba's Royal Stables in southern Spain. The stables had been closed for more than nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(Above, right and far right) Jockeys train with horses to prepare for the resumption of a show - Passion And Duende Of The Andalusian Horse - at Cordoba's Royal Stables in southern Spain. The stables had been closed for more than nine months due to t
Jockeys train with horses to prepare for the resumption of a show - Passion And Duende Of The Andalusian Horse - at Cordoba's Royal Stables in southern Spain. The stables had been closed for more than nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    36 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 31, 2021, with the headline 'Hoof, it's back to work'. Subscribe
Topics: 