Hongbao in myriad hues

It's the Year of the Ox but there are few oxen in sight.

This year's hongbao designs feature generic and floral motifs, as well as multi-colours. There is even one with a word search puzzle and designers have also included pandemic-friendly features.

Instead of firecracker red, many organisations have opted for a mix of candy pop hues, giving their hongbao versatility to be used for other occasions as well.

OCBC Bank, for example, dialled it up a notch with hongbao designs in fluorescent pink and mustard yellow, apart from the traditional red colour.

"We hope the bright colours will uplift all who give and receive our red packets, amid the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic," says the bank's head of group brand and communications Koh Ching Ching.

Meanwhile, Paul bakery went for a creamy beige speckled with coffee and croissants, playing on how croissants are shaped like gold ingots as well as the horns of the ox.

Companies such as Synergy Financial Advisers and RE&S Enterprises took the bold step of colouring their hongbao in dark hues such as navy blue and purple.

RE&S Enterprises, a restaurateur operating Japanese food chains including Ichiban Boshi, even gave the Japanese Fortune Cat a holographic rendition for a fresh look.

Taking creativity to another level, fragrance and cosmetics distributor Luxasia's hongbao features a word search puzzle with the word "ox" hidden within.

Asset management company Schroders has included hidden illusions on the back of the hongbao. Move the hongbao slowly away from the tip of one's nose to see an image of an ox.

Not all companies strayed from tradition. Insurance agency Great Eastern and asset manager Amundi have stuck to the classic - plastering huge, majestic-looking oxen on their hongbao.

Unsatisfied with just one ox, the National Heritage Board has come up with a series featuring 32 different oxen flanking museums and galleries here such as the National Museum of Singapore.

As a sign of the times, some companies have incorporated pandemic-focused features into their red packets.

Amundi's hongbao comes in a large envelope size which can be reused as a face mask holder. Schroders has also teamed up with Singapore-based social enterprise Mustard Tree to produce leather bands holding the red packets which can double as mask extenders.

Adding a twist to the hongbao experience, many organisations have digitised their hongbao with QR codes that lead to online activities.

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre has a "talking hongbao", powered by augmented reality technology, which makes an illustrated ox come to life and grunt greetings in Mandarin and other major dialects such as Hokkien and Teochew.

Meanwhile, the QR code on the flip side of Amundi's hongbao launches an Instagram filter which gives its user ox horns and ears against a floral backdrop, while gold ingots and coins appear each time the user blinks.



Left: You Tiao Man. Right: RE&S Enterprises

