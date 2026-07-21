Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hong Kong veteran actor Patrick Tse died of pneumonia, was cremated in low-key funeral: Reports

Patrick Tse’s death was announced by his family on July 20.

Veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse died of pneumonia on July 16 , and was cremated on the morning of July 21, Hong Kong media reported.

The death of the 89-year-old screen legend, popularly known as Sei Gor or Fourth Brother, was announced by his family on July 20.

He was cremated under his birth name, Tse Ka Yuk, at the Wo Hop Shek Crematorium in Fanling, according to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of English-language news outlet The Standard.

The family reportedly held a simple ceremony at the hospital mortuary instead of a traditional funeral parlour wake, in accordance with Tse’s wish for a low-key funeral, The Standard reported, adding that there would not be a public memorial service.

Tse’s children, actor-singer Nicholas, 45 , and actress-model Jennifer, 43 , returned from China and Canada respectively to bid their father farewell.

Tse began his acting career in the 1950s in Hong Kong and remained active for the next 40 years, appearing in over 200 movies and drama series.

In 2022, he won his first Best Actor award from the Hong Kong Film Critics Society for the movie Time.

Patrick Tse won his first Best Actor award in 2022, from the Hong Kong Film Critics Society for the movie Time. PHOTO: REUTERS

Tse had reduced his acting roles and stayed mostly out of the limelight in recent years.

He was last seen in April having coffee with friends at a cafe at The Peak, according to The Standard.

At that time, Patrick Tse was in a wheelchair looking thinner, but maintained his signature sunglasses and trademark ponytail.

He leaves behind his two children, Nicholas and Jennifer.