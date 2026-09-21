Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong spotted in Sabah, reportedly filming a travel variety show

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Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong winning Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2025 TVB Anniversary Awards in Macau. He was pictured checking in at the airport counter in Semporna, Sabah.

Popular Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong is currently in Malaysia for work, China Press reported.

According to the Malaysian publication, the 45-year-old was recently spotted at Semporna Airport in Sabah.

Dressed casually in a dark top and carrying a pink shoulder bag, Wong was photographed checking in at the airport counter.

Despite his low-key attire, the Wars Of In-Laws (2005) star was quickly recognised by fans, highlighting his enduring popularity.

Wong was later seen enjoying a hearty meal at a local restaurant, where he reportedly displayed a down-to-earth attitude.

It is reported that he is in Malaysia to film a travel variety show.

Many fans have since taken to social media to welcome Wong, with some expressing hopes of bumping into the actor.

Others also joked that Wong is lucky to be able to work and travel at the same time.

“The whole of Semporna is buzzing with excitement. I’m going out early tomorrow morning to see if I can catch a glimpse of everyone’s favourite heart-throb,” one user wrote.

Another said: “Semporna is really buzzing! Let’s welcome this famous Hong Kong TVB star to our beautiful town.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK