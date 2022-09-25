Home-grown department store OG celebrates 60th birthday with lucky draw

SINGAPORE – Local department store OG has been a stalwart of the shopping scene here since it began as Ocean Garments in September 1962.

And in honour of turning 60, the home-grown retailer has announced a big bash – including a lucky draw with a grand prize worth $60,000.

The prize will be evenly split in the form of $30,000 cash and $30,000 in OG gift vouchers.

Those who want to try their luck can do so with each $60++ nett spend in a single receipt at any of the three OG stores at Albert Complex, Orchard Point and People’s Park.

Purchases from the retailer’s online store on og.com.sg will also qualify for the draw.

A select group of participants will then be shortlisted and invited to join the Grand Prize Game Event at OG Orchard Point on Oct 1., from 1 to 3pm.

Those who miss out on the shortlist are invited to drop by the event anyway, as there are prizes up for grabs for all, from household appliances to cookware and luggage.

Check out https://og.com.sg/pages/60annivdraw for details on how to participate in the lucky draw, along with terms and conditions.

It is the culmination of a month-long series of birthday events, which has seen OG give away Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max devices weekly for three weeks.

Meanwhile, OG Orchard Point is also holding its moving out sale until Oct 9, having announced the outlet’s closure in July. It will make way for a new store specialising in fresh food and groceries.

A spokesman said at the time that OG was “looking to open more outlets closer to (its) suburban customers”.