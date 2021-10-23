Wonders of the ancient world

A photographic showcase of 12 World Heritage sites in Peru will be held at the Singapore Botanic Gardens from next Wednesday until Nov 15.

The showcase is open to the public and will feature 22 shots of the sites - inscribed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for having cultural, historical or scientific significance between 1983 and 2014 - taken by prominent wildlife photographer and conservationist Heinz Plenge.