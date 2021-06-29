Train like Cristiano Ronaldo

In a gym (above) inspired by the Portuguese footballer, of course. Located at Gran Via Avenue in downtown Madrid, Spain, the Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotel is the third and latest to open in a collaboration between the 36-year-old and the Pestana Group. Besides boasting 168 rooms and lightwell architecture, it also has a vintage-style pool.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 29, 2021, with the headline 'Train like Cristiano Ronaldo'. Subscribe
Topics: 