VENICE – The first thing that hits you when you arrive in Venice is how the city still stands tall, head and shoulders above rising sea levels caused by global warming, pollution from the effluent of ships that crowd the main Venetian Lagoon, and the tsunami of tourists.

By all accounts, this port city, also dubbed the Sinking City, which was cobbled together by linking 118 islands with about 400 bridges, should have been a watery footnote in history a long time ago.