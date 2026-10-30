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The real Emerald Hill: Friends, neighbours and life beyond the global gaze

Neighbours Richard Helfer and Deborah Yeo, the president and secretary respectively of Emerald Hill Conservation Association, actively safeguard the enclave’s identity and living conditions.

SINGAPORE – Orchard Road exudes a global mystique – shiny, endlessly kinetic, a metaphor for modern Singapore.

But cross an invisible threshold into adjoining Emerald Hill and another Singapore emerges – an East-West dreamscape.

With Chinese Baroque facades, glossy European majolica wall tiles and intricate Peranakan pintu pagar privacy doors, the enclave is the romantic scene for the transient tourist gaze and television period dramas like Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (2025).

Then, like a portal within a portal, when The Straits Times steps further in, the precinct reveals a living, little-seen community where neighbours walk across sunlit back alleys to borrow a splash of oat milk for breakfast or share tender herbs from rooftop gardens. This daily neighbourliness is the heartbeat of the hill.

Within the tiny enclave of 105 freehold properties , where around 35 % are owner-occupied and the rest tenanted mostly to expatriates, is a community seeking to be an endearing, liveable home amid 1,000 daily Instagram hunters and a surge of high-rises around it.

The originally Peranakan-Chinese locale stays attractive today through hyperlocal stewardship led by residents like international hotelier Richard Helfer. The American moved here in 1990 and is president of the Emerald Hill Conservation Association ( EHCA ).

Formed as a voluntary non-profit group in 2008, EHCA (emeraldhillsg.org) is a rare bridge between landed property owners and the state. The century-old enclave was designated as Singapore’s first conservation area in 1985, before being gazetted four years later.

Bin banishment, nutmeg chronicles

In Emerald Hill, broad back alleys foster community spirit, with neighbours stepping across these shared spaces to borrow milk or chat. The enclave remains vibrant despite a surge of high-rises around it. PHOTO: EMERALD HILL CONSERVATION ASSOCIATION

Breakthroughs in recent years include establishing a traditional pastel palette for facades – shifting the streetscape away from sterile white defaults to soft historic hues.

Another logistical feat was the removal of 400 streetside rodent-prone bins, replacing them with four centralised waste and recycling locations.

EHCA, in concert with government agencies – including the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Land Transport Authority, National Environment Agency and National Parks Board – are actively engaged for traffic management, infrastructural refinements, landscaping, environmental oversight and placemaking.

For instance, nutmeg-family plants are nurtured here to honour the hill’s 19th-century origins as a nutmeg plantation once worth more than gold.

Today, these residents continue to navigate waves of urban change with aplomb – including the recent landmark tender for a mixed-use redevelopment at the old Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS) site at 37 Emerald Hill Road.

It was launched by STB as part of the Orchard Road Rejuvenation Plan, with local and international bidders having until March 16, 2027, to submit proposals.

Singapore Chinese Girls’ School campus, reborn

The Singapore Tourism Board launched a tender in September to redevelop the former Singapore Chinese Girls’ School at 37 Emerald Hill Road. This is part of the broader rejuvenation plan for Orchard Road. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The brief challenges developers to “celebrate the site’s rich heritage through sensitively developed spaces, a new-to-market hotel concept and first-of-its-kind lifestyle experiences”.

This vision is like an institutional shield for Emerald Hill home owners, who sustain a close, continual dialogue with agencies to keep their zone pleasant and peaceful.

Emerald Hill adjoins Orchard Road with its international buzz and is encircled by high-rises such as luxury condos. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

With Emerald Hill encircled, including by luxury condos, how does the URA ensure that the estate’s physical and atmospheric boundaries remain largely insulated from relentless impingement while making space for the new?

“Conservation in Singapore is not about keeping places unchanged or insulating them from the evolution of the city,” explains Kelvin Ang, director of conservation management at the URA’s Conservation & Urban Design Group.

“Rather, for established residential neighbourhoods such as Emerald Hill, it is about safeguarding their residential character and amenity as the surrounding city evolves,” he tells ST.

The ornate upper windows of a conservation house in Emerald Hill, where East-West architecture abounds. PHOTO: EMERALD HILL CONSERVATION ASSOCIATION

Ang points out that the precinct beautifully illustrates how conservation and development can successfully coexist.

While its conservation status permanently safeguards the key architectural features and streetscape, the URA carefully manages how the surrounding high-density commercial landscape “interfaces” with it.

This sensitive approach anchors the plans to redevelop 37 Emerald Hill Road. Three buildings here were gazetted for conservation in 2019, following a proposal by the SCGS Alumni Association, and will be woven into the new layout.

Why open-door diplomacy wins

Emerald Hill is a magnet for global tourists and local visitors. Scenes like this guided tourist expedition are a frequent sight in the storied enclave. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“The development has also been planned to minimise its impact on the adjoining Emerald Hill residential neighbourhood,” Ang says.

“Vehicular access will be kept away from Emerald Hill Road, and more active or potentially noisier uses will be located away from nearby residential developments.”

The developer is also required to comply with conservation and urban design guidelines, and provide heritage interpretation of the site’s history and social memories.

For Emerald Hill’s watchful players, these considered conditions reflect a fruitful dialogue with the state.

“37 Emerald Hill Road is part of our estate, not of Orchard Road,” Helfer notes. “While we realise the risk of the estate potentially being impacted by a major redevelopment, we envision 37 Emerald Hill Road emerging as a vibrant and integral part of our estate and community, as it has in the past.”

He adds: “We look positively at the inclusion of new lifestyle pursuits and facilities provided within 37 Emerald Hill Road that will increase liveability of the estate for its residents and visitors alike.”

Ang indicates that the resilience of the district cannot rely entirely on regulations. “Conservation is a shared responsibility involving the Government, residents, building owners and other stakeholders,” he says.

“Ultimately, the continued success of a historic residential area such as Emerald Hill depends not only on sound conservation guidelines, but also on the care and stewardship of the community that calls it home.”

On a little street in Singapore

The paired lion heads on a gate are symbols of sentinels of a home in Emerald Hill, where residents also guard the enclave’s special identity. PHOTO: EMERALD HILL CONSERVATION ASSOCIATION

“The new owners of No. 37 will find us as good neighbours,” Helfer says warmly.

“Proud of our heritage, protective of our community, concerned and mindful of the long-term welfare of our neighbourhood, as well as being respectful and supportive of our new neighbours, as they, we trust, will be of us.”

As evening falls and the global gaze drifts back to the bright lights of Orchard Road, the real Emerald Hill settles.

Tomorrow, the insistent Instagram lovers will return to the shophouses, but behind the doors, the good neighbourly bonds endure. It will be another day for the residents who have chosen a chic, contemporary kampung on their own great little street in Singapore.