The Chic Home: Two-bedroom condo unit full of surprises

SINGAPORE - A 30-something lawyer who works for a technology company lives in this two-bedroom, 1,119 sq ft ground-floor condominium unit in River Valley Road.

Wanting it to be a retreat to unwind after business trips and long working days, she sent a brief to Ms Lim Shing Hui, principal architect at L Architects and a long-time church friend.

Ms Lim says: "The living room and bedroom opened onto a beautiful patio with trees, plants and water features. I wondered if I could make the living room and bedroom feel as if they belong in a house where doors or windows open up onto a garden."

When the existing false ceiling was removed and the team discovered the additional ceiling space above, Ms Lim's vision came together. The landscaping in the common area, coupled with the high ceiling, provided the catalyst for the design strategy.

Although apartments on the first floor are not popular among home buyers, who prefer privacy and the views offered by higher floors, she says the team saw the project as "an experiment to bridge the landed house and apartment typologies, and reimagine the negative aspects of a ground-floor unit".

The original apartment was also old and dark, and it felt cold and sombre to Ms Lim. Maximising natural light was therefore essential. The original kitchen wall was removed to let more sunlight penetrate the interior and extend the dining area.