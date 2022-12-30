The Chic Home: Tiong Bahru resale HDB flat gives a young family room to grow

SINGAPORE – Mr Julian Tan and his wife Jessie, both financial consultants in their 30s, moved to this sunny, sixth-floor Housing Board flat in Tiong Bahru to be closer to the future school of their two children, aged four and two.

The owners’ top concern for the 1,238 sq ft, three-bedroom flat’s design was how it would cater to the young family’s growing needs, as well as privacy. Tasked with this brief was multidisciplinary designer Ashley Chiam, founder of interior design and creative agency Supper House, and Mr Tan’s client and friend.

Mr Chiam started designing by finding out more about the family’s lifestyle and how it would evolve.

The result: stylish, neat and highly practical spaces with ample storage that balance style, function and budget.

Guests entering the home are greeted with a corridor decorated with the children’s artwork.

Mr Chiam devised a free-standing structure that serves as a storage and a privacy screen sheilding the home’s social spaces from the entrance.

Next to this storage structure is a dining table crafted using an old marble tabletop, which was taken from the family’s previous home and paired with a new base. This area was intended as a formal dining space, but it also doubles as a home office.

Beyond this are the home’s social spaces, comprising a seamless living and dining area with a dry kitchen.

The living area has no television set, which was deliberately sequestered in another room. Instead of a TV console, the area in front of the sofa is lined with multipurpose carpentry that serves as a storage bench and a space for the children to play. This also maximises the view of the greenery.

A 1.9m by 1.9m island takes centre stage in the dining area. A multifunctional breakfast counter and storage unit, it hosts most of the family’s meals and stores tableware, cutlery and a printer, and is the perfect hangout spot for the family.

The major design alterations were in the kitchen area.