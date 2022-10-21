The Chic Home: Tanjong Pagar bachelor pad straight out of Gotham City

SINGAPORE – Stepping into this 624 sq ft one-bedroom condominium apartment in Tanjong Pagar may feel like entering DC superhero Batman’s Gotham City bachelor pad.

The owner, a bachelor in his 30s who declined to give his name and occupation, saw one of local studio Wolf Woof’s projects with a similar black-and-gold palette and a gentlemen’s club concept, and asked design director Carmen Tang to replicate the look for his home. On Ms Tang’s suggestion, however, they created something more unusual.

The client, who moved into the apartment in January 2022 after a four-month renovation, wanted his home to be a conversation starter. He got one in the form of a life-size horse sculpture in the dining room. Although its bulk may seem excessive for such a small space, Ms Tang has incorporated a dining table in place of the horse’s torso and hind legs, so the piece combines form and function.

A pair of angel wings is mounted on the wall of the bar behind the dining room. The result? The horse resembles a Pegasus – the mythical winged horse – when the statue is viewed head-on. Set against black marble-look tiles with signage in an Art Deco typeface, the overall aura is one of decadence. As the owner seldom cooks, only basic kitchen functions have been incorporated into the bar, such as a small hob and sink.