The Chic Home: Tanjong Pagar bachelor pad straight out of Gotham City

SINGAPORE – Stepping into this 624 sq ft one-bedroom condominium apartment in Tanjong Pagar may feel like entering DC superhero Batman’s Gotham City bachelor pad.
The owner, a bachelor in his 30s who declined to give his name and occupation, saw one of local studio Wolf Woof’s projects with a similar black-and-gold palette and a gentlemen’s club concept, and asked design director Carmen Tang to replicate the look for his home. On Ms Tang’s suggestion, however, they created something more unusual.
The client, who moved into the apartment in January 2022 after a four-month renovation, wanted his home to be a conversation starter. He got one in the form of a life-size horse sculpture in the dining room. Although its bulk may seem excessive for such a small space, Ms Tang has incorporated a dining table in place of the horse’s torso and hind legs, so the piece combines form and function.
A pair of angel wings is mounted on the wall of the bar behind the dining room. The result? The horse resembles a Pegasus – the mythical winged horse – when the statue is viewed head-on. Set against black marble-look tiles with signage in an Art Deco typeface, the overall aura is one of decadence. As the owner seldom cooks, only basic kitchen functions have been incorporated into the bar, such as a small hob and sink.
Another striking feature is the unique wall cladding on the living room walls and the bedroom corridor. Antique pendant lamps complement tin panels, while a black-and-white rug breaks the monotony.
Concealed behind a mirrored wall is the master bedroom, with yet another horse statue as the statement piece. This one appears to be leaping out from the black-and-gold wall behind the headboard.
The attached bathroom is separated from the bedroom by a barn door with a translucent ribbed-glass panel that lets in light while maintaining privacy. The black-and-white floor tiles echo the living room rug. The walls are clad in glossy subway tiles to visually expand the compact space.
The cost of the renovation came to $80,000, including furniture and furnishings, but in Ms Tang’s books, “it looks like a million bucks”.
- This article first appeared in the September 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
- Get the October and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at https://str.sg/wrGK