The Chic Home: Smart systems, space-saving solutions in monochromatic apartment

SINGAPORE - A home can reveal a lot about its owner, especially one as meticulous and exacting as Mr Clive Choo.

Every aspect of the 36-year-old entrepreneur's 764 sq ft, two-bedroom condominium apartment near East Coast was designed to his specifications.

Mr Choo, who lives with his two dogs, Yoshi and Miwa - aged two and eight respectively - chose local design firm Happe Design Atelier to overhaul his home.

Due to the pandemic, the process took about five months. It cost $90,000, excluding furnishings. Mr Choo and the dogs moved into the home in August last year.

Conceptualisation began as the condominium was being built, during which Mr Choo requested that the developer remove the L-shaped wardrobe.

The request was denied, but Mr Choo converted the space into a walk-in wardrobe with a desk. The room has since become his favourite.