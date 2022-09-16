The Chic Home: River Valley penthouse perfect for entertaining

SINGAPORE - With its soaring 3.6m ceilings and sleek, dark materials, this 1,926 sq ft penthouse condominium apartment in River Valley feels like a stately hotel suite.

It is precisely the feeling that owner Kenneth – who declined to provide his full name and occupation – and designer Adrian Heng of SpaceOne Interior Design Consultancy wanted to create.

The 10-year-old freehold apartment – Kenneth and his partner moved into the home in November 2021 after a six-month renovation – originally had two bedrooms, a study and an empty upper deck. It now houses one master suite with a walk-in wardrobe, a reading nook and an entertaining room on the upper deck with an alfresco dining room.

All the surface finishes were replaced with new, dark materials. The spatial layout was also tweaked for better flow. A feature wall finished in dark, large-format marble-look tiles from stone and tile supplier Hafary welcomes visitors at the entrance.

All the interior doors are made flush with its walls to create a clean look. The main entrance is flush with the panelled wall that displays photos of Kenneth’s wedding. The kitchen and master suite doors are integrated into the storage wall – finished with black Aptico anti-fingerprint laminates from surface specialist EDL – that also doubles as the TV wall.

The new layout maximises the apartment’s spectacular view, which runs the length of the space. The floor-to-ceiling glass wall is outfitted with two layers of custom-ordered curtains, one sheer and one opaque to switch up the ambience as needed.

Much of the furniture is custom-designed and sourced internationally. The tapestry cowhide rugs were made in Thailand, while the curved sofa and armchair were fabricated locally. Here and there is a touch of sparkle: the Swarovski buttons on the cushions, the decorative crystal inside the vessels and the crystal ring chandelier whose shape echoes the design of Kenneth’s wedding ring.

The master bedroom is richly textured. A black chandelier hangs from the ceiling, complementing a towering headboard finished in white leather with a geometric pattern and black leather trim. Cowhide rugs, cushions in sparkly, silky and woven materials, and embossed geometric wallpaper create a multi-sensorial experience.

The walk-in-wardrobe is encased in smoky dark glass. Hanging by a steel cable is an original painting by Turkish artist Coplu, a cheerful contrast to the dark palette.

The balcony is finished in WPC (Wood Plastic Composite) decking, as are the steps of the spiral staircase and the upper deck. A newly built structure houses a canopied outdoor dining area and a glass-encased entertainment room. There are also trees, housed in large planters and named after celebrities, that add a green touch to the spectacular sunset view.

• This article first appeared in the August 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

• Get the September and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at homeanddecor.com.sg