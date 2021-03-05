The Chic Home: Monochromatic palette, sleek lines in this high-rise bachelor pad

SINGAPORE - Occupying levels 39 to 64 of Singapore's tallest building Guoco Tower, the 181 units at Wallich Residence sit between 180m and 290m above sea level and enjoy spectacular views.

This was a deciding factor for ophthalmologist Desmond Quek when he bought his unit.

He went so far as to check the area's development blueprint, and when he found out that the plot near the tower might be developed into a 40-storey building, he bought a three-bedroom unit on the 50th floor so the view would stay unobstructed.

For his renovation, he initially worked with an interior designer, who helped him bring his concept to life, then directly with a contractor.

The result is a minimalist, contemporary bachelor pad with a disciplined material palette.

The number of bedrooms was reduced from three to one, turning the 1,098 sq ft place into a bright space that makes the most of its panorama.

Smoked glass sliding doors separate the living area from the bedroom. The finishing materials are strictly in black and white. Key furniture pieces, including the Nathan Yong Break Stool as well as the custom sofa and bed frame, are also black.

Dr Quek, who is in his 40s, says: "The lines and shapes must match one another. Otherwise, in a monochromatic space, it's easy to spot inconsistencies."

The three-month renovation cost a six-figure sum.



The 1,098 sq ft place is bright and makes the most of its panorama. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES



Buying the home has saved him some money in another area. Since moving in in January last year, he has sold his car and switched to riding the train.

The Tanjong Pagar MRT station is right below the building.

Also, eight out of his 10 window panes are operable, allowing natural ventilation during weekly cleaning sessions. This has become an investment that is both stylish and sensible.

• This article first appeared in the January 2021 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

• Get the March and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at www.homeanddecor.com.sg