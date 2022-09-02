The Chic Home: Lush loft in Punggol with villa vibes

SINGAPORE - Moving from his former four-room Housing Board flat to a 1,432 sq ft three-bedroom unit on the ground floor of the condominium across the road in Punggol Walk made perfect sense for civil servant Ong Jinxiang.

With the move, the 38-year-old aquascape and plant lover could have a large aquarium and his own garden in a Private Enclosed Space (PES) without worrying about structural loading or space constraints.

He and his wife - construction company administrator Wu Liling, 39 - fell in love with the unit at first sight. They share the home with two daughters aged seven and four.

Mr Ong's cousin from local studio Lush Interior had designed the couple's previous home, so they had no qualms about leaving the design of their new home to Mr Don Wong, a designer from the same company.

Mr Ong had specific requirements for space management. "I wanted to ensure that there are no dead spaces within the home. One of the ways to achieve this is by using sliding instead of swing doors. I also put a lot of thought into the placement of switches and electrical points in relation to how the spaces will be used," he says.

Mr Wong addressed these requirements by incorporating built-in cabinets around the home.

The long kitchen cabinetry is finished in a shade of green that distinguishes the area from the rest of the interior. A cushioned settee, intended as a space to put on or remove shoes, is integrated into the built-in cabinets on the opposite side of the foyer.