The Chic Home: Hougang HDB maisonette exudes monochrome majesty

SINGAPORE – For discerning home owners, finding the right design team is no easy feat. Luckily, the owners of this 1,593 sq ft Housing Board maisonette in Hougang met the team from local design studio DISTINCTidENTITY not long into their search.

The concept given by the owners – who did not state their full names or occupations, and have two children – was inspired by black and white British colonial bungalows, as well as something that would fit the family’s lifestyle.

The eight-week renovation cost around $70,000, not including furnishings, and the family moved in during the last week of July 2021. The design team reveals more about the process here.

Can you tell us more about the style of the home?

The owners like bold styles — their previous home was decorated in the style of a modern resort. They wanted this home to incorporate their flamboyant personalities and balance it with the monochromatic elements of colonial houses. What better way than to incorporate statement pieces with bold black elements?

The open kitchen stands out with the vivid blue. What were the requirements for that space?