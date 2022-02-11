The Chic Home: Four-room HDB flat's clean look evokes Marie Kondo's minimalist style

SINGAPORE - Touring this 1,001 sq ft family home in Bedok, one would not guess that a family of four has been living here for almost a year. The open-plan interior is immaculate, the surfaces are clutter-free and the finishes look pristine.

The owners, Singaporean software engineer Hilmi Johari and French-Canadian data scientist Pascale Bouchard-Cannon - both in their 30s, with two daughters aged eight and four - had split their time between their home countries for 12 years before deciding to permanently relocate to Singapore in 2019.

They lived in a rented Housing Board flat while balloting for a Build-To-Order unit - an experience which Ms Bouchard-Cannon says helped them find out what they liked. "We don't like clutter, which has been a challenge because we have two very active, independent daughters," she quips.

The four-room flat they successfully balloted for was an SBF (Sale of Balance Flat) in Bedok, in the same neighbourhood where Mr Hilmi's mother and sisterlive. They moved in in January 2021.

The unit had been built - but remained unsold - for five years and was a blank canvas. Ms Bouchard-Cannon wanted an open living and dining area, where the children can roam and the adults can supervise from the kitchen.

Helping the couple translate their wish list into a built environment was interior design firm Distinct Identity.

Ms Bouchard-Cannon cooks often, so she wanted a spacious kitchen and yard for her appliances - a huge fridge, two ovens, stovetops, a dishwasher, and a washer and dryer. Meanwhile, their daughters requested a bathtub and their own sinks.

As such, the couple's vision for the home focused on the kitchen and bathroom, and required refurbishment of the plumbing system. The result of the three-month, $60,000 renovation is an open layout with a clean aesthetic.

The entrance opens up to the dining room. Next to it is a long, L-shape kitchen counter that runs the length of the dining space and turns to the end of the yard, forming a long galley kitchen flanked by storage and neatly installed appliances.