The Chic Home: Five-room HDB flat a hobbyist's haven

SINGAPORE - It is not often that a shoe cabinet isfound next to the television area in a living room, but that is one of the highlights of this five-room Housing Board flat in Tampines.

After all, it is no ordinary shoe rack. The full-height open shelves, installed with LED strip lighting, display the home owners' sneaker collection.

Indeed, nothing about this 1,185 sq fthome is cookie-cutter - from the terrazzo flooring in the open kitchen to a hobby room resembling a museum for a toy collection.

The owners - a couple in their 30s who wished to be known only as Mark and Natasha - had engaged Mr Melvin Tan, the Singaporean co-founder of Jakarta-based agency Hello Embryo - to design and renovate the flat.

The renovation took seven months - with some delay due to the circuit breaker - and cost $85,000. The couple moved into the home in August last year.

As the owners collect sneakers and toys, display and storage space were top priority.

To showcase the toys, Mr Tan suggested hacking away the walls of one bedroom and replacing them with glass-backed shelves, so the collection is visible from either side.

"We wanted the hobby room to be the focal point, so we placed it beside the living room, allowing the owners and guests to view the toys from the communal areas," he says.

As the items are illuminated by LED strip lighting, Mr Tan took care to conceal the electrical wiring.

"With warm wood laminate and black metal supports, the look and feel of the hobby room is mid-century modern and intimate while displaying each toy beautifully."

In the kitchen, which is separated into wet and dry areas by a sliding door, he used terrazzo flooringfor more visual interest.

The dry section, with appliances like the refrigerator and a terrazzo-clad island, is where the couple have their meals.

Mr Tan says: "The change in flooring represents the contrast between the living and dining areas. One is more for relaxation and the other is a hive of activity."



The couple has amassed a collection of toys and sneakers over the years. PHOTOS: HELLO EMBRYO



• This article first appeared in the June 2021 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

• Get the August and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at Home & Decor's website.