The Chic Home: Elegant East Coast apartment full of heirloom furniture

SINGAPORE - Married couple Kirti Hariharan and Juthika Choksi Hariharan, both trained lawyers in their 40s, moved to Singapore from Hong Kong in 2011.

The two lived with their son, 14, and daughter, 12, in a rented condominium apartment in the East Coast area until 2020. When a four-bedroom, 2,412 sq ft unit in the same development was put up for sale, the couple made an offer.

"We always knew we wanted a four-bedroom unit because our kids are growing up and we have relatives visiting all the time," says Mrs Hariharan, who works in enterprise technology.

Her husband, who works at a private equity firm, adds: "Each bedroom has its own bathroom."

The family moved into the home in April last year (2021) after a $195,000 renovation.

The couple's brief for interior design firm Parenthesis Studio included a light palette, a place for an altar and a spot to house Mr Hariharan's wine collection.

There was also existing artwork and furniture to consider. Each piece of art has a story and is precious to the family. "It's collected, not curated. It's purely for personal pleasure, not for investment," says Mr Hariharan.

Stepping inside the home feels like entering a luxurious hotel suite. There is an art-filled foyer, a wide corridor, many marble surfaces and clean lines with no clutter in sight.