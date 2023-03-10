The Chic Home: Designer’s resale flat in Tampines has plenty of space for young family

SINGAPORE – With its angled spaces, this five-room, 1,400 sq ft resale Housing Board flat in Tampines is much larger than the typical five-room flats in Singapore.

Ms Shermaine Ong, founder of boutique interior design firm Mosh Interior, saw it as an exciting challenge.

“My husband, on the other hand, was a little deterred by all the angles. I teased him, ‘What are you afraid of? I’m the interior designer.’”

She and her husband – a former engineer who is now a professional baker – share the home with their two daughters aged seven and five, as well as their helper and dog.

The extensive renovation saw the original flat’s awkward angles turned into clever storage solutions and cosy, intimate nooks, while leaving the common areas airy and spacious for socialising.