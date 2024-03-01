The Chic Home: Couple’s peaceful five-room flat intended for raising kids in the future

SINGAPORE – Home owners Ellie and Jonah say their home has no design theme.
“It’s a combination of what we like and how we would love living in this space,” says Ellie.
Ellie, a senior executive, and Jonah, a system engineer, both in their 30s, recalled that they were brimming with ideas and possibilities for their home.
The couple, who declined to give their full names, had found the perfect unit in a quiet Toa Payoh neighbourhood. But the 1,281 sq ft, 40-year-old Housing Board flat – which they purchased from the original owners – needed an overhaul.
The bathrooms were too small for the couple’s liking and they felt that the layout of the long, narrow kitchen – which shared space with the laundry area – did not maximise the space available.
A friend recommended Insight.Out’s interior designer Edmund Yap, whose many suggestions included curving the walls of the master bathroom to create more space to move.
The idea also tied in with the curved corners already found elsewhere in the unit: namely, the balcony, master bedroom and common bedroom.
As the couple like wood and cement finishes, the revamped kitchen is clad in a rich wood-grain finish with a stainless-steel countertop. The walls of the adjacent storeroom were removed to carve out space for a service yard that can be closed off from the kitchen.
Wood-clad walls fitted with internal windows wrap around the kitchen – a feature that can be seen from the living area, which is also furnished with a sofa in a rich brown shade.
A shoe cabinet at the entrance nook blends with the kitchen, with the top of the cabinet doubling as extra counter space. The overall look is reminiscent of a classic Japanese cafe.
Like the living area, the dining area and balcony are minimally furnished for an airy and spacious feel. The design team removed the old tiles on the balcony walls and smoothed the textured walls for a pared-down look.
The master bedroom was enlarged and decked out with white walls, a light wood wardrobe and matching flooring, with another nook for an L-shaped vanity area.
With the original storeroom gone, the second bedroom houses a new storeroom with louvred doors. This bedroom has also been designated as a study. The couple have set aside the remaining bedroom for their future kids.
What was a surprise find in a quiet neighbourhood has turned out to be more than the couple expected.
“Ultimately, we were looking for a place where we can foresee ourselves raising our children in the near future,” Ellie says. “It’s a blessing coming back from work to a beautiful home.”
- This article first appeared in the December 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines. Check out the digital edition of Home & Decor on the App Store, Magzter or Google Play, and see more inspiring homes at homeanddecor.com.sg