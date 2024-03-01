The Chic Home: Couple’s peaceful five-room flat intended for raising kids in the future

SINGAPORE – Home owners Ellie and Jonah say their home has no design theme.

“It’s a combination of what we like and how we would love living in this space,” says Ellie.

Ellie, a senior executive, and Jonah, a system engineer, both in their 30s, recalled that they were brimming with ideas and possibilities for their home.

The couple, who declined to give their full names, had found the perfect unit in a quiet Toa Payoh neighbourhood. But the 1,281 sq ft, 40-year-old Housing Board flat – which they purchased from the original owners – needed an overhaul.

The bathrooms were too small for the couple’s liking and they felt that the layout of the long, narrow kitchen – which shared space with the laundry area – did not maximise the space available.