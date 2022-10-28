The Chic Home: Bukit Timah apartment anchored by amphitheatre-like living room

SINGAPORE – Spacious apartments like this 3,300 sq ft condominium unit in Bukit Timah Road are sought after because the large floor area makes it feel like a landed home. Having everything on one level also makes it more conducive for family bonding.

That was why this couple, both investment professionals in their 40s, bought this property for themselves and their two children.

A unique feature of this freehold development, which is almost 40 years old, is that the living room is three steps lower than the rest of the interior. Mr Terrence Quah, director of local interior design consultancy Architology, chose to create an amphitheatre-like living area as the heart of the home.