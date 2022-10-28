The Chic Home: Bukit Timah apartment anchored by amphitheatre-like living room

SINGAPORE – Spacious apartments like this 3,300 sq ft condominium unit in Bukit Timah Road are sought after because the large floor area makes it feel like a landed home. Having everything on one level also makes it more conducive for family bonding.
That was why this couple, both investment professionals in their 40s, bought this property for themselves and their two children.
A unique feature of this freehold development, which is almost 40 years old, is that the living room is three steps lower than the rest of the interior. Mr Terrence Quah, director of local interior design consultancy Architology, chose to create an amphitheatre-like living area as the heart of the home.
“Everyone, including the kids, has his or her own private spaces, but this is where they can come together to spend time as a family,” he says.
The existing sunken living room was accessible via two sets of steps, one leading from the entrance foyer and another from the dining area. Mr Quah merged the steps in a C-configuration and widened the treads to create a seamless connection between the foyer, living area, dining room and the open-concept dry kitchen.
“We used to host family and friends often, especially before the pandemic. This sunken amphitheatre concept is great because there is ample space for everyone, and some of them can even sit on the steps,” say the owners, who moved into the unit in August 2021.
The living area, dining room and dry kitchen have an elongated configuration. Balconies at either end offer contrasting city and nature views.
The owners had the apartment gutted in the $600,000 renovation, which took a month for demolition, a few more for planning and design, and another five months for the fit-out.
The original master bedroom and an adjacent bedroom were merged into a larger master suite and enclosed study. Curved panels separate the sleeping area from built-in wardrobes that line one wall. Gaps between the panels let in light from the balcony. The wardrobe doors echo the curved form of the partition panels, which is similar to the living room’s television feature wall.
The enlarged master bathroom opens to the balcony. This, along with a freestanding bath and rattan elements, gives it a resort feel. Unlike the rest of the home, which is decked in neutral hues, the master bathroom uses a darker palette for contrast.
The children’s bedrooms were also reconfigured. What used to be the master bathroom and dressing area is now part of the daughter’s room; her original attached bathroom is now her brother’s. Both rooms have access to a shared balcony that extends all the way to the dining room.
- This article first appeared in the September 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
- Get the October and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at https://str.sg/wrGK