The Chic Home: 5-room HDB flat stands out with striking blue hue

SINGAPORE - When Dr Wong Chen Seong bought a five-room Housing Board flat with his partner Rayner Tan, he could not think of a better person to take on the interior design than his friend, Mr Wong Liang Wei.

The two men, who are in their 30s, have known each other since they were 13.

A lawyer by training, Mr Wong joined his family's business, Haven Lifestyle, five years ago.

The regional home lifestyle group distributes premium bed and bath products, and has a boutique furniture factory.

Dr Wong, a consultant infectious diseases physician, and Dr Tan, a public health researcher in his 30s who is also a trained pastry chef, had clear ideas about what they wanted for their 1,270 sq ft Haig Road home.

An avid home cook, reader and book collector, Dr Wong also dreamt of a library for his collection, which includes many cookbooks.

In the home, floor tiles laid in a high-contrast herringbone pattern define the living area, which has incorporated the original balcony. The brass accents are a cool counterpoint to the warm tones.

The owners wanted an open kitchen, so the wall separating the kitchen from the dining and living areas had to go.

The dining area's wall and ceiling are a deep blue - similar to the kitchen cabinets' laminate.

The walls of one bedroom were removed to turn it into an open study with glass windows and panels.

Removing the walls has also brightened up the adjacent dining area, as the natural light from the bedroom windows can go all the way through.

Along one wall of the study are bookshelves for Dr Wong's collection.



PHOTO: PHOTOS BY TAN WEI TE; ART DIRECTION BY KRISTY QUAH



The owners' work desks form an "L" shape along the other walls.

Between the two remaining bedrooms is an inviting breakfast nook with a well-stocked bar.

As the nook is beside a window, the diffused light that filters in casts a soft glow that imbues the space with a relaxed and welcoming ambience.

One of the bedrooms serves as a guest room for Dr Wong's parents when they visit. It has a lighter palette with white and off-white furniture, soft furnishings and light wood.

The master bedroom has an understated design with a palette of different wood tones and shades of grey juxtaposed with brass elements.



PHOTO: PHOTOS BY TAN WEI TE; ART DIRECTION BY KRISTY QUAH



The renovation started in February last year, but was suspended because of the circuit breaker and other restrictions.

Work resumed in September and the owners moved into the home in November.

The cost came to between $110,000 and $120,000, including furnishings but excluding appliances.