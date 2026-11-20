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Couple Maverick Khoo and Zoey Wong wanted their five-room HDB flat to be in a personalised mid-century modern style.

SINGAPORE – Maverick Khoo and Zoey Wong applied for their matrimonial flat during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and hit the jackpot on their first attempt with a five-room Housing Board unit in Tampines.

While waiting for the 1,216 sq ft Build-To-Order flat to be ready, they spent the next five years collecting and curating things with which to fill their new home.

“From art to the types of furniture that we loved, we slowly pieced things together bit by bit,” says Khoo, 32, who works in recruitment. Wong, 33, is an artist.

They wanted a mid-century modern style shaped around their tastes and personal collections and sought an interior designer who would not impose their ideas on this vision. Eventually, they found Albert Ng, a senior designer with The Creative Studioz in Toa Payoh, where the couple used to live.

The living room, dining room and kitchen were designed with entertaining in mind. The living room houses Khoo’s PlayStation 5 and an 86-inch television set. The wood-look vinyl flooring gives the space a warm and cosy ambience – and, as a bonus, is easy to maintain.

At the heart of the dining room is a long table where friends and family can gather. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

At the heart of the dining room is a long table where friends and family can gather. On the wall hangs a window grille from Khoo’s grandmother’s first-generation HDB flat in Toa Payoh. It reminds Khoo of his childhood and his days in national service, when he moved in with his grandmother as the rest of his immediate family was living in Qatar then.

On the wall hangs a window grille from the owner’s grandmother’s old flat. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

“Now that she has passed away , bringing this window grille into our home feels like carrying a piece of her with us,” he says.

The kitchen, where the couple often cook together, has a backsplash that exudes a distinctly Middle Eastern flair, in memory of the time that Khoo and his family spent in the Gulf. Black-and-white colonial-style floor tiles complete the high-contrast palette. To balance things out, Ng kept the countertop simple with a stainless-steel finish.

The kitchen backsplash exudes a Middle Eastern flair. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

In the yard area, a washer and dryer are placed side by side, with a generously sized work surface placed on top, to maximise spatial efficiency.

A worktop on the washer and dryer maximises spatial efficiency. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

The master bedroom is warmly lit, with pendant bedside lamps that provide just enough light for the couple to relax and read.

Pendant bedside lamps provide just enough light for the couple to relax and read. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

The master bathroom’s dark olive-green and wood palette continues the calming atmosphere. Here, the floor tiles continue into a half-height parapet wall with glass on the upper half that separates the shower compartment.

The master bathroom has a half-height parapet wall with glass on the upper half that separates the shower compartment. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

The common bathroom is more vibrant, with burnt-orange, brick-tone wall tiles and a maroon ceiling. A glass block wall divides wet and dry areas.

The common bathroom has brick-tone wall tiles and a maroon ceiling. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

A huge part of the home’s design revolves around the couple’s collection of quirky pieces. Ostrich eggs and other curios from Wong’s collection sit alongside Khoo’s family heirlooms, such as his grandfather’s vintage trunk and his grandmother’s armchair.

Among the couple’s favourite items are two sculptural pieces inspired by the likeness of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh and Belgian artist Rene Magritte’s painting The Son Of Man.

Among the couple’s favourite items are two sculptural pieces inspired by the likeness of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh and Belgian artist Rene Magritte’s painting The Son Of Man. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

The renovation took around two months and cost about $61,000, with another $20,000 spent on furnishings and appliances, many of which were sourced directly from China. The couple even flew to Foshan, China, to visit furniture warehouses.

Khoo and Wong moved into their new home in August 2025. They have since welcomed a new addition to the family: Kabbage the cat, a Maine Coon and British Shorthair mix.

Art, photos, and wine and whisky bottles sit on shelves alongside other decor. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN