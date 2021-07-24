Tall, thin and liveable

Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses - known as "nha ong" in Vietnamese - are thought to have appeared in the capital at the end of the 19th century, when villagers looking to sell silver, traditional herbs and tools began to move to the area. A narrow architectural style evolved from the limited available space and the design is still a favourite in modern-day Hanoi.

