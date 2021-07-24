Tall, thin and liveable

Tall, thin and brightly coloured, Hanoi's "tube houses" (above) dominate the city's streets as nine million people compete for space in Vietnam's bustling capital. Although the country saw many villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these homes. Instead, the streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Tall, thin and brightly coloured, Hanoi's "tube houses" dominate the city's streets as nine million people compete for space in Vietnam's bustling capital. Although the country saw many villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these homes. Instead, the streets are packed with dwellings (above, in an aerial view) that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space. The first tube houses - known as "nha ong" in Vietnamese - are thought to have appeared in the capital at the end of the 19th century, when villagers looking to sell silver, traditional herbs and tools began to move to the area. A narrow architectural style evolved from the limited available space and the design is still a favourite in modern-day Hanoi.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 24, 2021, with the headline 'Tall, thin and liveable'.
