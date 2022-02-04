Surbana Jurong's test-bed tech cuts energy use in 1920s Orchard Road shophouse

SINGAPORE - Restoring Temasek Shophouse, which was built in the 1920s, almost to its original form was no mean feat for the architectural team from SJ architecture, a corporate architecture entity which is part of Surbana Jurong Group.

The conservation of the building in Orchard Road started in 2018 and took 18 months to complete. The process includes adding sustainable test-bed cooling technologies that cut energy usage and reduce the urban heat island effect, which happens when air-conditioning units spew heated air into the environment.