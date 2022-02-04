Surbana Jurong's test-bed tech cuts energy use in 1920s Orchard Road shophouse

The conservation of the building in Orchard Road started in 2018 and took 18 months to complete. PHOTO: ST FILE
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
45 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Restoring Temasek Shophouse, which was built in the 1920s, almost to its original form was no mean feat for the architectural team from SJ architecture, a corporate architecture entity which is part of Surbana Jurong Group.

The conservation of the building in Orchard Road started in 2018 and took 18 months to complete. The process includes adding sustainable test-bed cooling technologies that cut energy usage and reduce the urban heat island effect, which happens when air-conditioning units spew heated air into the environment.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top