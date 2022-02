Connect@Changi was designed originally as a pilot facility for international business meetings to continue undisrupted in the early months of the pandemic in 2020.

But since September 2021, the 294,550 sq m space occupying Singapore Expo Halls 7 and 8 in Upper Changi Road has been repurposed as a community care facility (CCF) to house more than 1,200 Covid-19 patients as Singapore gears up for an endemic coronavirus situation.