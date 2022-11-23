Style meets function: These sofas come with LED reading lights, wireless charging tables and storage spaces

The living room is the one of the most important rooms in any home. This multifaceted spot is a communal zone for familial bonding as well as an oasis for personal relaxation.

Having the right sofa can make all the difference as it sets the tone for the experience that can be expected in that space.

Picking the perfect sofa can be a daunting task. Beyond its colour and size, Mr David King, founder of King Living suggests that you look out for other crucial criteria.

“Also keep durability, the type of materials used and added smart features in mind as these factors can offer longevity and an improvement to your quality of life,” says Mr King.

Offering contemporary Australian designs for over 45 years, King Living understands the importance of versatility. Taking a modular approach, their sofas can be transformed by adding or removing components, for added flexibility.

King Living sofas are also tailor made and hand-crafted to your exact requirements. Your name is stitched on the sofa's label as a finishing touch, making it distinctly yours.

“Living in a city where we’re constantly stimulated by noise and activity can feel overwhelming at times. The King Living sofas we purchased have helped turn our home into a sanctuary away from that bustle,” say Mr Benson Toh, 47, and Ms Sharon Ong, 44, who reside in an apartment along River Valley Road with their two children.

If you are looking to spruce up your home for the year-end season, here are some of the top picks from King Living that deliver on both form and function, plus customer reviews.