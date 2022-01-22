Staying cool in blue

One cannot help but feel uplifted upon stepping inside this five-room executive maisonette apartment owned by Thomas and Katie, a civil engineer and a sales representative in their 30s who declined to give their surnames.

The couple approached interior designer Kuay Mei Yee at local firm Distinct Identity to overhaul their 1,572 sq ft Potong Pasir home - the design and renovation of which cost $110,000 and took 12 weeks. They moved into the apartment in March last year.

Their maisonette, decked out in vibrant colours and accented with bold tropical wallpaper and patterned tiles, has a playful personality. Yet it does not feel crowded or cramped, thanks to an open-floor plan that unifies the living, dining and kitchen areas.

"It's great for entertaining family and friends," says Thomas.

Aqua, navy blue, lemon yellow, and nude pink combine with black and white to define the space.

The owners, lovers of the sea, chose bright blue for their walls and kitchen cabinets.

"Our honeymoon in Santorini was a source of inspiration," says Katie. The hue is complemented by a tropical wallpaper and a colourful backsplash, making the kitchen a focal point.

The rest of the home is equally detailed. Black and white patterned tiles adorn the foyer, while a feature wall and bright blue dress up the staircase.

"Our wall displays photos of our journey together as husband and wife, while the art prints in the kitchen and dining area honour local culinary icons," says Thomas. An eclectic mix of furniture from local shops, such as Second Charm and Lims Legacy, completes the look.

Except for reconfiguring one bedroom and both bathrooms, most of the original layout on the second floor has been retained. The original bathrooms were so cramped that Ms Kuay had them combined. "With a larger shower enclosure and double vanity sinks, the new bathroom is more spacious, providing more than enough room for the couple to get ready in the morning," she says.

It is also visually striking with its mix of grey and pink patterned tiles from Hafary and Soon Bee Huat.

Pink appears on the walls and on the wardrobe in the master bedroom, but with a simpler look for a more relaxing feel. The designer also suggested expanding the wardrobe into the next bedroom to provide more space.

The next room's sole purpose was to display the couple's Star Wars memorabilia, with glass shelves showcasing the figurines from the popular franchise.

Says Thomas: "Our home tells the story of who we are and our interests."

•This article first appeared in the November 2021 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

