Inside the Singapore decor store that sells lamps made of real baguettes

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Stacked Store has made a name for itself selling premium and unique home decor and lifestyle products.

SINGAPORE – When a Singaporean TikTok user recently posted a photo gallery of her newly done-up home on the platform, the top comment zoomed in on one small detail of her kitchen: “OMG, what are those baguette thingies?”

Another commenter swooped in with the answer: They are lamps, purchased from local home decor and lifestyle brand Stacked Store.

Designed by Japanese artist Yukiko Morita under her Pampshade label, the lamps ($165 to $180) are made from actual, hollowed-out baguettes, preserved with an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal coating to prevent mould.

The lamps capture the Stacked Store ethos: a curated collection of home objects that are as functional as they are design-led and delightfully unexpected.

“We look for products that balance design, function and personality. Pieces that stand out, yet sit naturally within everyday living,” says Ms Anthea Han, e-commerce manager for Stacked Store.

A Pampshade baguette lamp by Japanese artist Yukiko Morita. PHOTO: STACKED STORE

Another standout is a set of four stackable koi glasses ($96) from Spanish brand DOIY. When nested, the four individual blue tumblers form the shape of a koi fish, making for a fun display piece.

Stacked Store is the lifestyle spin-off of Stacked Homes , a platform for property advice and interior design inspiration. Both were founded by the millennial entrepreneur trio of Druce Teo, Adriano Tawin and Adam Wham, all in their mid-30s .

Stacked Store launched in 2022, after the team identified a gap in the market for unique accessories that are easily found online.

Ms Han says: “Through our content on Stacked Homes, we realised that while people were inspired by the homes we featured, they also wanted a way to bring those ideas into their own spaces. Stacked Store was created to bridge that gap.”

Continuous curation is a big part of Stacked Store’s mission, she adds. “It is very much a collective effort. We involve different parts of the team across retail, merchandising and marketing, with our founders also closely involved.”

At present, Stacked Store’s demographic is mainly young professionals and families in their late 20s to 40s, though the store sees a broad range, says Ms Han.

“What they have in common is a more considered approach to purchasing. They look for pieces that feel thoughtful, distinctive and well-designed rather than purely functional or mass-produced.”

On the website, each product listing includes a short description of the brand, beyond the expected details.

Products that combine function with a strong visual identity tend to perform best, Ms Han adds. These include statement tableware, sculptural vases and playful rugs.

Giftable items also have huge appeal, especially those that are conversation starters. Case in point: the best-selling Ring A Date wall calendar ($240), a retro, Italy-made perpetual calendar.

Through its strong social media presence, the brand has also developed an international audience. Stacked Store’s Instagram account has nearly 500,000 followers, including American singer Joe Jonas.

“We also ship worldwide, which has enabled us to reach customers outside Singapore ,” says Ms Han.

“There’s clearly an appetite for well-designed, slightly unconventional home objects.”

Moving from online to offline retail

Besides its online store, Stacked Store also has a showroom at Delta House in Alexandra Road.

In 2026, two physical outlets are planned. A full retail store will sit in buzzy lifestyle cluster New Bahru in River Valley. It is expected to open in late April or early May.

Once open, the New Bahru outlet will be Stacked Store’s flagship location. It will feature exclusive products, all housed in a “living room” set-up similar to the Alexandra Road showroom.

As at April 3 , it has also been running a gift store in partnership with Gardens by the Bay’s Immersive Media Based Arts Theatre (IMBA).

The IMBA Stacked Store at Gardens by the Bay. PHOTO: STACKED STORE

But do not expect a conventional gift store filled with generic merchandise.

The idea was to create a thoughtful and design-led retail concept that felt curated and aligned with the broader creative experience at IMBA, says Ms Han.

“While IMBA provides a strong creative and cultural context, the retail experience itself will be distinctly Stacked Store, with a focus on discovery, gifting and well-designed everyday objects,” she says.

The team was keen to elevate the gift shop concept, aiming for the curatorial standard of merchandise from the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The IMBA partnership has seen Stacked Store venturing into new territory: conceptualising and producing an in-house line of designs inspired by the rotating exhibitions at IMBA, a space dedicated to immersive art experiences.

Stacked Store has developed interactive postcards for IMBA’s showcase of artist Fernando Botero. PHOTO: STACKED STORE

Marking the debut of IMBA’s showcase of Colombian artist Fernando Botero, the store has developed interactive postcards ($9 each).

“By introducing a window in the envelope, it highlights a key part of the artwork and sparks curiosity to discover the full piece. It’s a simple concept, but it creates a completely different experience,” says Ms Han.

She declines to disclose the expected timeline of the partnership, but notes that the IMBA Stacked Store is intended as a permanent installation .