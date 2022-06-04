Space for a future family

Financial adviser Alvin Neo and lawyer Danielle Tan, a married couple in their 30s, want at least four children, so they looked for older Housing Board flats with space for larger families.

Most of the suitable flats were maisonettes, but they finally found a 1,500 sq ft single-storey executive apartment in Bedok.

Boutique firm AMP Design Co's founder and director Amanda Pang reconfigured the layout, carving out new rooms and maximising old ones. The old balcony was converted into the living room, and the area near the entrance became a foyer and storage space.

The couple - who have a newborn daughter - love to cook and entertain, so the former study was converted into a dining and kitchen zone that flows seamlessly into the living room.

The dining and kitchen areas feature a 2.2m-long live-edge timber table and an island - its top made of EDL Kompact with a base finished in Lamitak laminate - in the dry kitchen. The moveable island can separate or open up the space.

A bar with height-adjustable drawers stands against the far wall. Mr Neo's WilliamsWarn personal brewery, where he crafts beer, is the main attraction. Behind the dry kitchen, separated by a frosted glass sliding door, is the wet kitchen for heavy cooking and storage of household appliances.

In the original layout, there were only two bathrooms - the master bathroom and a common one.

Ms Pang reassigned the functions of each bathroom so multiple users could use the wet areas simultaneously. The common bathroom was split into three separate areas: the toilet, shower and an open washing spot with an oversized sink deep enough to soak clothes.

By merging the former kitchen with the service yard, she also created a bedroom with platform storage for the family's helper.

In addition, the master bathroom - located between the master bedroom and the common room - was divided into a dry area with his-and-hers sinks, and a wet area with a toilet and bathtub with shower. Each space is characterised by various finishes, from glossy and contemporary subway tiles to ornate traditional Peranakan ones with matching door decals.

As one enters the home, one's eye is drawn to the arched window with timber slats above the sofa. The room beyond it serves as a home office, gym and guest room. Behind that, three bedrooms share a corridor.

Located in the deepest corner, the master bedroom has a wardrobe area separated by a wall built with old-school ventilation blocks. It has no direct access to the corridor and is accessible only from the nursery on one side and the future children's bedroom on the other.

Thanks to smart home technology, the lighting and mood of the home can be controlled via Google voice command. Ms Tan created several light settings, including one for entertaining and another for relaxation.

After six months and a $200,000 renovation, the home displays subtle, delightful Peranakan details. The quintessential patterned tiles are used sparingly as accents in strips and with subdued colours.

Textured, patterned glass is combined with dark metal frames, and matt laminates with geometric patterns, wood and arches. And the switches, knobs and handles in whimsical shapes complete the home with a playful touch.

•This article first appeared in the April 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

