Sophisticated simplicity

Right in the heart of Singapore, on Caldecott Hill, is a palatial modernist bungalow with sharp angles, sleek grey concrete and dark wood accents.

Despite its size, the house has a warmth and serenity, thanks to a Japanese garden on the rooftop - visible even from the street - as well as the rock arrangements and the bonsai-like greenery lining the driveway.

This is where Fumi Lee, a Japanese personal stylist and fashion consultant who is in her 50s, lives with her husband, two children and two dogs.

The decor aesthetics are minimal but not austere, elegant without being cold.

A whimsical giant chilli sculpture by artist Kumari Nahappan that sits outside the front doors hints at what is to come inside.

Art adorns almost every wall. The house also boasts an impressive collection of modernist furniture.

Lee, who studied styling and interior design in Tokyo, says: "The first thing about this house that attracted me was the structure, which is really simple, but modern and beautiful.

"I like the outside to be simple so the inside can really shine. It's the things you put inside that reflect the personalities of the people who live there.

"Everything here is a collection of the things I love, which is mostly modern Italian furniture and Japanese antiques from the Meiji era. Even with furniture, I'm drawn to things with simple shapes but very beautiful details. Little details are very important to me."

Her eye for detail and love of the finer things have also resulted in her amassing a significant haute couture collection.

"When I go to haute couture shows and see the details that go into the clothes, it makes me want to cry. I get very touched by the artistry, design and craftsmanship," she says.

"So much of fashion now is about technology, but for me, it's all about seeing it up close, touching it, feeling it on the body, the emotion of it all."



Personal stylist and fashion consultant Fumi Lee and her family have been spending more time at home in their lounge area (above) by the swimming pool and hosting small groups of guests in their formal dining room with a bar.



Her style is not what one would typically expect of a couture client.

"I have a base look, which is really simple," she says.

"My favourite style is a T-shirt and jeans with a Chanel jacket. Then I'll add on some edgy booties and an Hermes bag, for example. It's about making the simple more sophisticated."

Chanel holds a special place in Lee's heart.

"I love the story of Coco Chanel. She was the one who liberated women when it comes to fashion. That really resonated with me because in Japanese culture, the woman is the one who is always supposed to be quiet and obedient - that was what I was taught and how I grew up.

"That's why I think it's so important to have this power through what you wear. When I want to feel powerful, I just put on a black Chanel jacket."

She loves the brand's jackets so much, she buys at least one every season, even in the spring/ summer seasons.

Her collection today totals more than 50 pieces, and now with Virginie Viard at the helm of Chanel, she finds herself even more drawn to the maison.

"With Virginie, I feel that the clothes are easier and more comfortable to wear. You can tell it's a woman designer.

"I love Karl Lagerfeld, but his designs are very Karl. Virginie's work feels like it's the vision of Coco Chanel, but translated through Virginie's point of view into what works best for women today," says the former fashion buyer, who started her fashion consultancy Style&Me when she moved to Singapore in 2015.

She has acquired so much fashion that one closet is not enough. In addition to the standard walk-in closet she shares with her husband, a Korean-American private investor, Lee has also turned an entire room on the top floor into storage for her collection.

A winding sculptural staircase connects all four levels of the residence and, apart from her personal quarters on the top floor, she says her favourite space is on the upper basement floor.

That is where the two dining rooms are, along with the more intimate family living room and two leafy outdoor patios. The area looks out onto the pool that runs the entire width of the house.

"The dining room is where we spend the most time together as a family. It's a space where we all feel relaxed," says Lee.

"Especially now with Covid-19 and we can't go out, I like throwing home parties, so we've been using the formal dining room more. We're hosting more now than we did before.

"Every weekend, there'll be a party here, but they're a lot smaller and more intimate now and I really like that. Sometimes with big parties, you don't really get to connect and talk to one another."

She pays attention to the details as well when it comes to hosting.

"I always set a theme, whether it's for the colour or dress code.

"For the food, my go-to is Japanese because then, I get to serve it on my antique Japanese plates. I also collect vintage Baccarat glassware and crystal, which are great for entertaining."

