The Society of Interior Designers Singapore (Sids) unveiled 16 interior designers on Friday last week (July 16) who made the cut as the society's choice for the best in the business.

Inspired by a similar initiative for young architects, the Sids 20 Under 45 (20U45) Interior Design Award recognises interior designers under the age of 45 who have made an impact in the industry with a consistently excellent body of work in various media and disciplines.