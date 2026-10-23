Sneakerhead paradise with 157 pairs of shoes in resale flat 

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The centrepiece of this HDB flat is a conversation pit with eclectic seating that reflects the family’s playful, informal personality and love of sneakers.

SINGAPORE – Most living rooms are designed around a sofa. In this five-room HDB flat, 157 pairs of sneakers take centre stage.

A structure inspired by a skate ramp loops around the seating area of the 904 sq ft resale unit, with rounded corners and low display cubbies which form an eye-catching conversation pit that is part sofa, part sneaker showcase.

For Jumadi, who is 40 and works in logistics, the pleasure lies in seeing his collection together in his Hougang home.

“I find it very therapeutic looking at different colours of a shoe, even when it’s the same model,” he says.

His collection began with about 10 pairs when he was younger, growing steadily once he started working and had more money to spend .

A recent trip to Jakarta brought the total to 157 pairs, although these are not pristine trophies kept solely for display. He estimates that he has worn at least 60% of the shoes and hopes to eventually pass them to his three children, who are aged nine, six and one.

His wife Siti, who is 33 and works in tourism, is happy to join in the hobby. She and her husband, who did not give their full names, wear the same shoe size and share the collection. She also looks out for new pairs whenever she travels.

Jumadi jokes: “It’s lucky for her – she doesn’t need to buy shoes. I just buy, she wears.”

Designer Subash Satapha, who works at Singapore studio Reborn Interior, was inspired by the couple’s shared passion and demonstrated an understanding of their lifestyle that distinguished him from other designers, says Jumadi. “The requirements we set were: I have this number of shoes. What can you do for us?”

The flat stands out even without the shoes, thanks to the unique sunken living room requested by Siti. This is not a feature typical of most HDB flats, due to restrictions around ceiling height.

Their designer merged two ideas: a skate deck and shoe display. Instead of lowering the floor, the seating area was enclosed within a raised structure with low cubbies for sneaker displays to create the impression of a pit.

The structure’s sculpted bends are a callback to the miniature skate parks at Queensway Shopping Centre, where Jumadi remembers people playing with fingerboards, or mini replica skateboards. His children use the curved surfaces in the living room in much the same way.

An opening at one corner of the settee allows guests to enter easily, though most people – especially the children – simply jump or climb over the sides.

Low-slung sneaker storage was merged with curves inspired by miniature skate parks. PHOTO: REBORN INTERIOR

Near the entrance, Jumadi’s older Converse and adidas shoes provide a starting point not only for visitors to the home, but also for the collection’s timeline, as these were the brands that got him interested in sneakers.

A glass-topped display houses the kids’ first sneakers. “The green Converse at the top right was the first shoe I bought for my firstborn,” says Jumadi. “Every shoe has a story.” The display charts not only the growth of his collection, but the way it has become part of family life.

A glass-topped display preserves the children’s first sneakers. PHOTO: REBORN INTERIOR

Around the television set, the display expands beyond footwear. Godzilla, Funko Pops, Pokemon figurines and family photographs sit in wall niches and among the sneakers, so the living area has space for multiple family members’ interests.

The home as a whole is designed for company. The couple host friends once a week if they have no plans with the family, so food, drinks and informal seating needed to come together in one large communal zone , rather than occupy separate rooms .

A second fridge offers guests drinks within easy reach. PHOTO: REBORN INTERIOR

A nother unique touch is the second fridge for drinks to share with friends and guests . Positioned between the living room and kitchen, it allows guests to help themselves without entering the family’s main cooking zone.

To create more room for entertaining, the wall of the third bedroom was shifted backwards. A structural column in the middle of the new layout was incorporated into the kitchen island, which acts as another central gathering area.

A teppanyaki grill built into the kitchen island turns cooking into a social event. The common bedroom wall was pulled back, leaving a structural column which was integrated into the island. PHOTO: REBORN INTERIOR

A built-in teppanyaki grill on the countertop turns cooking into a social event. “I can open the island up, cook and serve on the spot,” Jumadi says. When the island is not in use, a custom cover restores the island’s uninterrupted work surface.

The colourful stove backsplash in the kitchen comprises 10cm stickers applied individually by the owners. PHOTO: REBORN INTERIOR

The rest of the kitchen has a palette of burgundy, light wood and black finishes , in line with the designer’s “rule of three” when it comes to colours . The backsplash looks tiled, but was actually created by the couple, using 10cm stickers applied individually. They took a similar approach to the main door, wrapping each side in chequered laminate over a weekend.

Just off the kitchen is the common bathroom, with wave-like scalloped tiles and pink tiles. An irregularly shaped mirror keeps the room looking cheerful.

Scalloped tiles, pink walls and an irregularly shaped mirror brighten the common bathroom. PHOTO: REBORN INTERIOR

The sneaker-store concept continues from the family’s shared spaces to the private rooms – similar to how stores keep limited-edition items in a stockroom behind the counter .

That transition begins with a hidden door that nearly disappears into the living-room wall. This door opens up to a corridor lined with illuminated floor-to-ceiling glass cabinets for toys and collectibles. A mirror at the far end makes the display look infinite.

Mirrors and floor-to-ceiling illuminated cabinets turn the corridor into an immersive “stockroom”. PHOTO: REBORN INTERIOR

The children’s and master bedrooms sit behind sliding doors at the end of the corridor. Their full-height wardrobes are framed in the same burgundy shade as the one in the kitchen, with blue paint distinguishing the children’s cabinetry from the cream shades in the master bedroom.

The master bedroom hides a vanity within its full-height wardrobes. PHOTO: REBORN INTERIOR

In the master bedroom, the first two wardrobe doors conceal a vanity, while the remaining cabinetry provides storage. This space is more subdued than the main areas. “We keep it simple because the focus is on sleep quality,” Siti says. “There’s no TV and no entertainment inside our bedroom.”

The owners chose the egg-shaped water closet for its sculptural form and surprising comfort. PHOTO: REBORN INTERIOR

Meanwhile, the master bathroom is more expressive. It pairs chevron-patterned terrazzo-look tiles with a black vanity and vessel basin, plus a distinctive egg-shaped water closet.

The owners plan to remain here until their children are grown and married, after which they may consider downsizing. Jumadi says the home is a work in progress, and may change as the family grows and their interests evolve. “For now, I’m enjoying the moment.”

The $120,000 renovation took around four months to complete . As Jumadi and Siti bought the 44-year-old flat in its original condition, the work involved extensive rewiring and layout changes before the home could take shape .