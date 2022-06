In the 1980s, Peninsula Shopping Centre was a hub for up to 50 tailoring shops, according to Mr Loh Tet Seng, owner and founder of Tet Tailors Alteration Centre on the second floor of the mall.

The strata-titled mall was built on the site of the former Coleman House, constructed in 1829 by George Drumgoole Coleman, an Irish architect and Singapore's First Superintendent of Public Works. Coleman Street is named after him.