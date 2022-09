Sir Walter Raleigh, the well-known 17th-century British explorer and favourite courtier of Queen Elizabeth I, famously said: "Whoever commands the sea, commands the trade; whosoever commands the trade of the world commands the riches of the world, and consequently the world itself."

The big powers then - such as the Portuguese, Dutch and British - wanted to be masters and commanders of the high seas and spice was one of the most prized commodities.