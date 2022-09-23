Singapore Design Week: Local design brands redefining the modern Singaporean home

SINGAPORE – If you are looking to overhaul a living space, renovate your first home or geek over all things interior design, Find Design Fair Asia at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre is the place to be this weekend.

The design show, which kicked off on Thursday and wraps up on Saturday, is one of the anchor events for the ongoing Singapore Design Week, and features more than 250 exhibitors specialising in interior design services and products – from furniture and lighting to bathroom products and homeware.