Singapore at Expo 2020: Film-maker's call to action

Award-winning multimedia artist Brian Gothong Tan, who has worked on four expo events for Singapore pavilions in the past 11 years, says this time is different.

"This pavilion in Dubai is really quite special and unique because it has created in me a profound sense of how we humans can and must learn to live if we want our future generations to inhabit a world that is not destroyed by severe climate change," says the 41-year-old, who is known for his avant-garde works in theatre, film and installation art.