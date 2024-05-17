Singapore Archifest features Venice Biennale show exploring what people want from cities

SINGAPORE – The annual Singapore Archifest festival, which opened on May 15, is back for its 18th edition with a star exhibition from the latest Venice Biennale.

At the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia from May to December 2023, the Singapore Pavilion gathered feedback from more than 97,000 global visitors about what they wanted from their cities through the exhibition, When Is Enough, Enough? The Performance Of Measurement.

Over a six-month period, visitors responded to a questionnaire at the Values Measurement Machine, a series of analogue plotting devices placed at the centre of the pavilion in Venice.

The machine recorded feedback from respondents of various ages and professions on calligraphic scrolls containing six questions about what people wanted from their cities and how “measuring the unmeasurable” could help facilitate change on a global scale.

The questions touched on an individual’s agency to bring about change in the city, as well as issues related to attachment, attraction, connection, freedom and inclusiveness. Examples included “What is top of mind when you walk into a city?” and “How much should we tame nature?”

For these respondents, respect for a city’s historical identity; connecting with nature; and breaking down boundaries between public, communal and private spaces were crucial for building lovable cities.

The exhibition – co-commissioned by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the DesignSingapore Council, and organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA) – shows how traditional architectural standards of quantity and measurement are not enough to gauge the lived experiences of people in cities.

The exhibition and its findings have now returned home, and visitors to Singapore Archifest 2024 at Marina Bay Sands from May 15 to 17 could use the machine to share their views.

The theme of Singapore Archifest 2024 continues the biennale project by inverting its title to The Performance Of Measurement – When Is Enough, Enough?

The festival’s fringe events on May 18 and 19 include the popular ticketed Architours, which are sold out.

Architours take visitors through various Singapore architectural masterpieces. The immersive tours for 2024 feature the Gallop Extension in the Singapore Botanic Gardens, as well as the Singapore Edition hotel and Boulevard 88 in Orchard Boulevard.

Another festival fringe attraction is a new architectural tour called Archistudios on May 18.

It offers visitors a choice of guided and non-guided tours of two award-winning firms – Kerry Hill Architects, which has offices in Singapore and Australia; and home-grown practice Formwerkz Architects. Tickets for the guided tours are sold out, but the non-guided tours are still available via the festival’s website.

Mr Adrian Lai, one of the three co-curators of the Singapore Pavilion and the founder of Meta Architecture, says: “The results from the interactive public engagement could encourage new frameworks for more collaborative planning processes or provide alternative measurements of success in the evaluation of buildings.”

He adds that while the data is still being analysed for deeper insights, there are some important observations.

“One in two respondents prefer to experience old buildings in their original condition in their entirety or to be part of an eclectic district without discernible distinctions of what is modern and what is old,” he says.

The data collected from the biennale also shows that two out of three visitors prefer homes that are more connected to nature, with blurred boundaries between public, communal and private spaces. This allows for shared amenities and opportunities for serendipitous encounters with neighbours.

Co-curator and SIA president Melvin Tan, founding partner of Laud Architects, says he and his team hope to uncover more patterns and insights from the international feedback to compare with participation outcomes from people in Singapore.