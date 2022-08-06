Shrine to wine

A family of four live in this newly built, 15,699 sq ft good class bungalow (GCB) in Chatsworth Road.

Home-grown firm Index Design oversaw the interior design and development, as well as interior fittings and material selection. The team came on board when most of the structural works were near completion, on the recommendation of architecture practice Liu & Wo Architects.

The family - a businessman, his wife and two daughters in their 30s, who declined to be identified - moved in at the end of last year after renovations which took three years due to pandemic delays.

In keeping with the home's modern tropical architecture, the interior design features travertine walls, expansive full-height windows and warm neutral hues.

One highlight is the walk-in wine cellar that houses a collection of over 2,000 bottles. Index Design decked it out with oak elements inspired by the wooden wine crates. Solid oak floors and oak-veneered ceiling grids in contrasting golden tones create an engaging dialogue. Dark wood shelves with integrated LED lights provide the ideal frame for rows upon rows of wine cases and bottles.

The adjacent wine-tasting room is an intimate space with a cosy lounge setting for sampling and appreciating wines. The main attraction is the Tiffany Quartz marble backdrop with its turquoise hue and dramatic veins. The dark veneer finish on the built-in shelves and cabinets is carried over from the wine cellar, reinforcing the connection between the two spaces.

An imposing staircase, alongside a book-matched Colorado Gold marble feature wall, makes for a grand welcome at the entrance. Mirrored panels add dimension and a Lee Broom Fulcrum chandelier accentuates the high ceiling.

In the living room, the sofa, coffee tables, side tables and armchairs from Minotti are arranged on an oversized, bespoke rug from Malaysian brand Omar Khan Rugs. Together, the furnishings give off the vibe of a cosy retreat.

The two dining rooms are separated by slim-frame Rimadesio sliding doors with bronze mesh glass. On both sides of the formal dining room, there is a view of the wine cellar and swimming pool.

The regal ambience is enhanced by a custom 14-seater Kandinsky dining table crafted in Calacatta Oro marble from Italian furniture company Casamilano and measuring 4m by 1.2m. It is complemented by Creed dining chairs from Minotti over another Omar Khan rug with a Henge pendant light above.

The informal dining and dry kitchen are a single space with floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the room with natural light.

Apart from the circular dining table, which is large enough to seat 12, four Verpan bar stools provide a more casual dining option at the island counter. This is part of a kitchen system in solid dark-stained hemlock wood from Minimal Cucine.

The master suite consists of a sleeping area, a walk-in wardrobe, a spacious seating area and a bathroom featuring a book-matched cross-cut Carrara marble floor and wall. In each of the two daughters' bedrooms, a lattice screen separates the walk-in wardrobe and vanity from the beds.

•This article first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

•Get the August and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play.