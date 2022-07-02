The architect who designed two of Singapore's earliest modern buildings in the 1960s - the National Theatre (1963) and Hotel Malaysia (1968) - chafes at the hackneyed use of "iconic" to describe his oeuvre over the years.
"You can call the Parthenon 'iconic', but for everything else, find better descriptors," says Mr Alfred H.K. Wong with a laugh.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2022, with the headline Shaping modern Singapore. Subscribe