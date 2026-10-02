Senior-proofing made stylish: How to buy and renovate your retirement-era home

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You can still have and enjoy your dream home even in your late-60s or older.

Buying and renovating a new home is, for many people, challenging at best and torturous at worst.

Beyond the financial burdens, both are projects that often take a psychological and emotional toll due to the many different tasks they entail — from deciding on which tiles to get, to preparing the pile of documents needed to take ownership of your next abode.

Given these circumstances, it seems even more fraught to buy a residence in your 60s or even 70s, when you should ideally be enjoying your retirement.

But for retiree Chris Leong, 68, it was a matter of practicality. She and her 78-year-old husband moved into their 1,044 sq ft four-room HDB resale flat in Clementi in 2025, downsizing from a three-storey, three-bedroom terrace house in Pasir Panjang where they had lived for more than 10 years.

“We didn’t want to wait until one of us became much less mobile and then be forced to make a decision. We preferred to plan ahead while we still had the choice,” she explains.

Of course, finances were also a consideration. “Maintaining a large landed property for two people wasn’t necessary. By moving to a smaller home, we could have something much easier to manage while freeing up money for our retirement.”

Given that her daughter, 47, lives overseas with her family, “it was important to me that we chose a home where my husband and I could continue living independently and comfortably”, says Leong.

She spent almost a year searching because she was “quite particular” about what she wanted.

For one, their new place had to be conveniently located near public transportation and everyday amenities such as markets, supermarkets and hawker centres.

Retiree Chris Leong in her four-room retirement-era flat in Clementi. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Having enjoyed the privacy afforded by a landed home for more than a decade, Leong was also keen to emulate that experience as much as possible - even within the confines of a n HDB flat.

“This unit that we chose in the end is unusual because the lift landing serves only two units. I only have one immediate neighbour, so it feels quite private,” she says.

In fact, the 49-year-old flat ticked all of her boxes. “It was quiet, the price was reasonable, and importantly for me, it had a good-sized kitchen.”

The kitchen in 68-year-old Chris Leong’s four-room HDB flat in Clementi. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The location also suits her well, she adds. “I can go for walks in the nearby parks, groceries are easily accessible, and there is plenty of food and shopping within easy reach via Clementi Mall and Jem , which is one MRT stop away.”

The unit was almost entirely overhauled, with existing floors and walls hacked so that the flat could be rebuilt around how Leong and her husband wanted to live out their twilight years. The final bill came up to around $113,000.

“My designer Yvonne Loh understood our needs and she did a wonderful job in redesigning the flat’s layout to suit our lifestyle.”

There are also grab bars in one of the showers, along with a foldable shower seat. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

For example, there are no steps or kerbs within the home. Moreover, the doorways were made wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair, should the couple require one in the future. There are also grab bars in one of the showers, along with a foldable shower seat.

Anti-slip flooring was also selected throughout the home.

But these touches are mostly subtle, Leong points out. “I didn’t want accessibility to dominate the appearance of the home. I wanted these features to quietly become part of the design.”

There are no steps or kerbs within the home. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Given the major downsizing that the couple were undertaking, storage was also a major consideration during the renovation.

But Loh was very creative in finding spaces to incorporate some of their sentimental treasure s , says Leong. For instance, a large gold-trimmed antique mirror is now the big statement piece of the walk-in closet.

When lease length meets life stage

All public housing flats are on 99-year leases, which means that tenure must be a consideration when buying a resale HDB flat.

Take, for instance, some of the flats in the Mountbatten neighbourhood of Jalan Batu. Most of the blocks were completed in 1969 to 1970, which means they have less than 50 years left on their leases.

As such, it may not be suitable for younger couples or families looking for a long-term place to stay – and perhaps even a place to hand down to their children.

But for retired couple Asiah Kassim, 67, and Roland Hoe, 72, their 700 sq ft two-room resale flat in Jalan Batu is perfect.

Retried couple Roland Hoe and Asiah Kassim in their two-room flat in Jalan Batu. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

As with Leong’s Clementi flat, the remaining lease on their retirement-era home will still cover them until the recommended age of 95.

As their three children – now aged 36, 38 and 41 – have already settled into their own households, it “made sense” for the couple to “right-size to a smaller place” in 2023.

Because older tenure flats also tend to be cheaper, the couple was able to use proceeds from the sale of their previous 1,520 sq ft HDB maisonette, along with some CPF funds, to pay for their new home in full. Likewise, Leong and her husband paid for their flat in full from their savings.

Hoe says: “It fits our current stage of our life. This is a central area which is close to two MRT lines: Thomson-East Coast and Circle. We can even walk to East Coast Park. Shops, clinics and a hawker centre are also close by.”

“A small home has meant less cleaning, lower bills and less maintenance,” adds Asiah.

They worked with Loh, who also worked Leong’s Clementi unit, to slightly reconfigure the layout to maximise its functionality and coziness.

This involved enlarging the toilet, and therefore shifting the galley kitchen to the other side of the aisle. The bedroom entrance was also relocated, so that a decorative nook could be created to display Asiah’s favourite items, such as a v intage Hertel Jacob Bavaria handpainted teacup set that has lived through both World War I and II.

Asiah admits that she and her husband were both scared over how the renovation – for which the final bill was around $49,000 – would turn out. “There were some things we just could not imagine based on Yvonne’s explanations or drawings. We had to see it in real life to understand her vision.”

Retired couple Asiah Kassim (centre) and Roland Hoe (right) with their home’s designer Yvonne Loh. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

If the couple have one piece of advice to give other retirees looking to buy and renovate their “last homely home”, it is to go with a smaller footprint.

Hoe dispenses a sage bit of wisdom accordingly: “A small home can hold a bigger life.”

Meanwhile, Leong urges other seniors to not wait until they have no choice.

“People sometimes think about where they want to live their retirement, only after their health has deteriorated or when climbing stairs has already become impossible. I think it’s better to do it earlier, when you’re still able to take your time, look around and choose the home you genuinely want,” she says.

“Don’t just look at the size or price of the flat. Think about your daily life 10 or 15 years from now. Can you walk to get food? Is public transport nearby? Can a wheelchair pass through the doors? Is there a step into the bathroom? Is the floor slippery? How much cleaning will there be? And look at the surroundings too, not just the inside of the unit.”

Senior-proofing made stylish

From the interior design point of view, there are three things that people should think about when selecting and renovating their “twilight home”.

Senior proofing i s at the top of the list . Loh notes: “At both homes, we sought to level the flooring, so that the homeowners could move around without navigating thresholds or even mild steps up or down, given that these are common hazards for older people.”

There was also a need to creatively reconfigure the layouts of both homes to make the “right-sizing” aspect of the move easier on both sets of homeowners. “This could mean larger-scale hacking and construction, such as expanding the bathrooms and bathroom entryways, as we did for both homes.”

For retirees with mobility issues, it is still possible to design a home that is both functional and beautiful.

“The accessibility feature can also be the design statement,” says Subash Satapha, a designer with Reborn Interior.

He managed a design and renovation project for a wheelchair-bound retiree in her late 60s, who was being cared for by her daughter, in 2024. The duo live in a 807 sq ft three-room HDB flat in Tampines.

A design highlight in the space is a sintered peninsula in the kitchen-living area.

Satapha says: “It has a rounded end, a soft radius corner and open knee space, so a wheelchair can roll right under it. It also doubles as the dining table, which replaces a full dining set in a smaller home.

“Because it was made using sintered stone with a curved end panel, it looks like a sculptural piece rather than a mobility aid.”

For retirees with mobility issues, it is still possible to design a home that is both functional and beautiful. PHOTO: COURTESY OF REBORN INTERIOR

More generally, when designing for seniors, lighting and finishes can also make a difference, he highlights.

“Warm-neutral light (3000–4000K) will keep the cosy mood, and a colour contrast between materials - between countertops, cabinets and floors - will also help ageing eyes tell where surfaces begin and end.”

In the Jalan Batu flat, a window was added, overlooking the utility area, to make the bathroom brighter and to provide better air ventilation.

Vinyl flooring, which carries a more slip-resistant surface underfoot, also makes for a warmer and more comfortable surface for an older person to step on, in contrast to tile flooring.

For Leong, such small touches go a long way to making her Clementi flat a cozy escape, even as she misses the vast spaciousness of her previous landed property.

“But I’ve realised that at this stage of life, convenience is worth more to us than having rooms that are bigger than we actually need,” she says. “ And I don’t want our daughter to be constantly worrying about us managing a large house on our own when she’s not here.”

Leong adds: “I’ve had the opportunity to design my dream retirement home. I don’t think a retirement home has to look like one. Make it one where you actually enjoy living in. ”