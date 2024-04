SINGAPORE – Nestled behind unassuming facades and secret doorways, Singapore’s speakeasies whisk patrons away to hidden worlds with their design and storytelling.

The term “speakeasy” traces its origins to the 1920s Prohibition era of the United States. During that time, the sale and manufacture of alcohol were illegal, leading to the emergence of hidden speakeasies where unlicensed liquor could be procured discreetly.