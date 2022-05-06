Root Awakening: Spider plants may have been grown too deeply

Spider plants could have been buried too deeply or grown in moisture-retaining mix

My spider plants have been growing well until lately. The new shoots have black tips and the area where the leaves grow out together has turned black too. What is the cause of this problem? I repotted the plants recently into a bigger container and they are placed near the window and get filtered sunlight.

Ruth Low

The issue appears to be a common one.

During the propagation or transplanting of spider plants, a common practice of gardeners is to stabilise the plant in its new pot. Depending on the size of the plant, it may wobble in its position, so there is a tendency to bury it deeper than it should be.

A plant that is buried too deeply will have growing media getting into its centre and in between the leaves. This can cause parts of the crown to rot, leading to the symptoms described.

Some growing media, especially those that are made up of largely organic material, tends to hold too much moisture.

Spider plants prefer to be grown in a well-drained and aerated mix which dries out in between each watering. If a plant is grown in a mix that does not dry out sufficiently, the crown can also rot.

Note that a larger pot of growing media will also hold more moisture that takes longer to dry out.

You can either time the watering of your plants accordingly or incorporate gritty materials like pumice or fine expanded clay pellets to help open up your growing media. Use a pot of the right size in accordance to the plant size.

