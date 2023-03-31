Root Awakening: Separate banana sucker when it is about half the size of the mother plant

My cycas plant has been with me for nearly 35 years. Since I transplanted it some 12 years ago outside my house, it has been weak and has not grown well. I try to fertilise it regularly. How can I nurse the plant back to health?

David Ho

The cycad plant needs to be grown in a relatively sunny spot for best results.

Also, this species of cycad, the Cycas revoluta, is highly susceptible to attacks by caterpillars of the cycad blue butterfly. The caterpillars consume young, emerging fronds of the plant whenever they are produced.

If this is not controlled, after several rounds of leaf production, the plant will be weakened and can die.

Protect young, developing fronds with applications of a pesticide such as Dipel or Abamectin, which are available in local nurseries.

Also, check if there is scale infestation on the plant as these sap-sucking insects can weaken it. Apply summer oil on all parts of the plant if there are such pests. Repeated applications are required to keep the pest population low.

You should also fork the soil around the plant to reduce the adverse effects of soil compaction. Apply a layer of mulch consisting of good-quality compost to improve the soil structure, and feed your plant with fertiliser to increase vigour.

