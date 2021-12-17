Root Awakening: Rainbow Tree, Shui Gui Cao, Waterleaf and Turkey Berry, Scarlet Spiral Flag

Rainbow Tree grows best under direct sunlight outdoors

This plant has been in our condominium estate for more than 25 years and is very resilient. What is its name and can it be grown indoors?

Dennis Lim

The plant is a cultivar of the Rainbow Tree (botanical name Dracaena reflexa var. angustifolia). It grows best under direct sunlight, so it is grown mostly in outdoor gardens. Deep shade and being indoors can cause the foliage colours to fade and the leaves to become floppy.

Shui Gui Cao grows best in shadier conditions

How do I water my medicinal plant? The leaves tend to dry up. The plant receives full-day sun as I place it on top of my air-conditioner's exterior unit.

Phemie Kiong Wee Yoke

The plant shown in the picture is known in Singapore by its Chinese name, Shui Gui Cao (botanical name Belosynapsis ciliata). It is sometimes referred to by an incorrect botanical name, Tradescanthia pedula or T. zebrina, which is a different plant from the same plant family.

Your plant appears to be sunburnt. This plant grows best under filtered sunlight and can tolerate some shade. Move it to a shadier spot where it can recover and produce new growth.

Edible plants are Water Leaf and Turkey Berry

What are these two plants?

Tham Sau Leng



Water Leaf (left) and Turkey Berry. PHOTOS: THAM SAU LENG



The plant on the left is known by the botanical name Talinum triangulare. Its common names locally are Java Ginseng, Water Leaf and Earth Ginseng.

The plant produces a tap root used in traditional medicine, as well as attractive pink flowers. Its leaves can be cooked and consumed as a leafy vegetable. It can be propagated easily via stem cuttings.

Rectify rain water drainage before trying to grow plants and install turf

I have a strip of lawn that gets morning sun from the east. It floods easily due to soil erosion. I tried levelling the pavement tiles with sand, but over time, the pavement tiles sank again and led to the pooling of rain water, especially during heavy rain. Moreover, my roof's rain water gutter drains onto my yellow pandan grass.

What landscaping or structural changes should I make to maintain my lawn? Are there lawn specialists I can engage at a reasonable price?

Also, what can I grow instead of yellow pandan grass? It grows along the sides of my house with partial shelter from the roof, but seems to always die in parts.

Tanny Tait



PHOTO: TANNY TAIT



The plant on the right is commonly known as Turkey Berry (botanical name Solanum torvum) and grows as a large shrub. It produces round green berries that are harvested and used as an ingredient in Thai green curry. It can be propagated from seeds and stem cuttings.

Improve your rain water drainage before attempting to grow plants. The soil in your garden could have compacted over the years, thus preventing the percolation of water into the ground. You may need to realign the roof gutter drainage pipe and construct perimeter drains to move water out of your garden.

Drainage works can be extensive and costly, and may require the overhaul of the existing site. Engage a professional to assess your site.

Turf does not fare well in waterlogged conditions, so the drainage of the garden needs to be fixed first. An even and weed-free lawn requires a lot of maintenance work, such as weeding, fertilising and top dressing with sand. All these require the services of a turf management contractor. You may want to consider using synthetic turf that requires less maintenance.

For plants on the side, consider growing plants inside planter boxes or raised beds so that excess water does not inundate the soil. As soil depth is usually limited, you can likely grow only small shrubs and ground covers.

Plant is the Scarlet Spiral Flag

What is this plant and are its fruit edible?

Rick Toh



PHOTO: RICK TOH



The plant shown here is the Scarlet Spiral Flag (botanical name Costus woodsonii) and it belongs to the spiral ginger family, Costaceae.

The small orange flowers, which emerge from the red cone-like structure called an inflorescence, are edible. They taste slightly sour, but may have a hint of sweetness due to the nectar within.