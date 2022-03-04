Root Awakening: Peace lily needs to be fed, watered more often

Peace lily may need to be fed and watered more often

My peace lily is next to the window and receives four to five hours of direct sunlight daily. Occasionally, I give it some liquid fertiliser, based on recommended usage. The plant is watered once a week. After watering, some leaves turn yellow. What is wrong?

Tan Poh Keam

Under the light conditions described, your peace lily (botanical name: Spathiphyllum wallisii) will naturally become smaller, as will its leaves. The old leaves will be shed as new ones - which look quite healthy in the picture - replace them.

Even though you are using a self-watering pot, keep your growing medium moist at all times. If your plant dries out, it will wilt and older leaves will turn yellow and die.

The growing medium appears to be a soil-less mix which may retain nutrients well. You may need to feed your plant more often and use a formulation that contains the full range of nutrients it needs for healthy growth. You can use water-soluble fertilisers meant for growing vegetables hydroponically, whereby a small amount of the solution is placed in the self-watering pot's reservoir.

Plants may be pot-bound

I have been growing Eugenia trees in fibreglass planters for six years and they are not thriving. The leaf growth is patchy, roots are spilling out of the planters and leaves are dropping. Is there a way to help these trees thrive again? Alternatively, can you recommend some low-maintenance trees that thrive in pots and under direct sunlight, and grow up to 2m to 3m tall and do not shed leaves?

Michelle Tang

It appears that your Kelat Oil (botanical name: Syzygium myrtifolium) has grown and become pot-bound, meaning that there is insufficient space for the roots to grow. The nutrients have been exhausted and the plant's water needs are no longer being met.

Consider growing palm species such as the yellow cane palm (botanical name: Dypsis lutescens) - they can adapt to direct sunlight and do not shed leaves like shrubs.

As with most plants, however, it is important to accept that they will grow larger with time and there is a limited range of container sizes. You will need to change containers before the plants grow too big. To help your plants thrive, add organic matter periodically and manage the soil compaction.

Do note that it will be costly and difficult to remove your existing plants without damaging the planters.

Dogfennel may be toxic, needs more light