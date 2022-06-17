Root Awakening: Nightshade species is toxic; other plant may be chilli

Nightshade could be toxic; other plant may be chilli

A few months ago, I seeded some chilli, expecting a type of fruit similar to cherries. Instead, the plant in the foreground produced tiny beans. Is this chilli? The plant in the second pot flowers a lot but rarely bears fruit.

Richard Yong

Looking at the fruit, the plant in the foreground appears to be a species of nightshade (Solanum nigrum). Nightshade plants are well known to be toxic. There are, however, versions that produce edible berries and leaves.

The plant in the background may be chilli. The lack of fruit could be due to flower drop, which occurs when there is insufficient or excessive watering. Ensure your plant's root zone is kept moist at all times, but not too dry or wet.

You may need to hand-pollinate the flowers to transfer pollen. Grow your chilli plant in a spot where it gets sufficient sunlight and has some air circulation. This will modulate ambient humidity levels in the growing area.

Rubber plant needs sunlight for optimal growth